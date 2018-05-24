Man in court charged over fatal stabbing in Cahersiveen

A man is appearing in court in Co Kerry this afternoon charged in relation to a fatal stabbing in Cahersiveen this week.

Robert Elston (33) from north Co Kerry, died after being wounded at around 4am on Wednesday in the Fertha Drive housing estate.

He was treated by paramedics at the scene but died while being taken by ambulance to University Hospital Kerry in Tralee.

A man in his 20s is appearing before Tralee district court on Thursday afternoon charged over the fatal stabbing.