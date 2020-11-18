Man due in court over fatal stabbing at house in Co Mayo

A man in his 30s is due to appear before a court charged in connection with a fatal assault at a house in Co Mayo on Monday evening.

The body of Michael McDonagh (24), from Knock, was found by gardaí at a property in the Carrabeg Estate in Swinford at about 11pm.

The victim’s remains were removed from the house and taken to Mayo University Hospital in Castlebar.

A man in his 30s was arrested at the scene and held at Castlebar Garda station. He is due to appear before Castlebar District Court at 10.30am on Wednesday.