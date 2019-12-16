Man charged with serious assault of a woman in Arklow

A man has been charged in court with the serious assault of a woman in Arklow, Co Wicklow .

Daniel Murtagh (32), Melrose Avenue, Clondalkin, Dublin was arrested on Monday afternoon at Wicklow Garda station by Detective Garda Darren Hall, Bray District Court heard.

The alleged assault on Nadine Lott, a woman in her early 30s, was in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Detective Garda Hall told the court that Mr Murtagh said “sorry” in response to the charge of assault causing harm. He wore a jumper and jeans at Monday’s hearing.

Mr Murtagh was represented by solicitor Pádraig O’Donovan. Judge David Kennedy granted legal aid to Mr O’Donovan.

Judge Kennedy refused bail and remanded Mr Murtagh in custody to appear at Cloverhill Court on Thursday, December 19th.