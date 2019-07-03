Man charged with murder of Limerick boxer

A man has appeared before Limerick District Court, charged with the murder of boxer Kevin Sheehy.

Logan Jackson (29) with an address at Longford Road, Coventry, in England, made no reply when charged with the killing, the court heard.

There was a heavy Garda presence at the court, and a large crowd attended courtroom six for the brief hearing.

Detective garda Pat Whelan gave evidence before Judge Marian O’Leary of arresting Mr Jackson at 8.21pm on Tuesday at Roxboro Road Garda station.

He told the court he “formally charged Mr Jackson with the murder of Kevin Sheehy” at 8.36pm last night at Roxboro garda station.

Detective garda Whelan said when charged with the killing, Mr Jackson “made no reply”.

Con Barry, solicitor for the accused, said he had no questions regarding evidence given about the arrest, charge and caution of his client.

Mr Jackson, who wore grey trousers and a black hoody, did not speak during the hearing which lasted less than two minutes.

Details of the alleged murder were not heard.

Mr Sheehy (20), who was a champion boxer, died on the Hyde Road at around 4.40am on Monday after being struck by a vehicle. The victim, from John Carew Park in Limerick, was taken to University Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

As many as 30 uniformed and plainclothes gardaí occupied counrtroom six for the hearing.

Gardaí involved in the murder investigation attended the hearing, including chief superintendent Gerry Roche and superintendent Brian Sugrue who are leading the investigation.

Members of Mr Sheehy’s family and other supporters also attended the hearing. A group of women shouted at the accused as he was remanded in custody.

Mr Jackson was granted free legal aid and remanded in custody. He was then delivered by Garda escort to Limerick Prison, located a few yards from the courthouse, where he will be held on remand.

A large group of people stood outside the prison entrance gates after the hearing ended. Mr Jackson is scheduled to appear before Limerick District Court again on July 9th.