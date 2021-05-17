Man charged with murder of Keane Mulready-Woods

A 25-year-old man has been charged with the murder of teenager Keane Mulready Woods in Drogheda last year.

Paul Crosby appeared in Dundalk District Court, having been charged with the 17-year-old’s murder on Monday morning.

He is accused of murdering the teenager at Rathmullen Park, Drogheda between January 12th and 13th, 2020.

Mr Crosby of Rathmullen Park in Drogheda made no reply when the charge was put to him by gardaí.

He was remanded in custody by Judge Eirinn McKiernan until next week when he will appear before Drogheda District Court.