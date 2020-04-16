Man charged with murder of Eoin Boylan in Ennis

A 39-year-old man appeared in court on Thursday charged with the murder of Ennis man Eoin Boylan.

At Ennis District Court, Nassar Ahmed of The Mews, Kilrush Rd, Ennis appeared after being charged with the murder of mature student, Eoin Boylan (32) at Gordon Drive, Cloughleigh, Ennis on Tuesday, April 14th.

Mr Boylan was rushed to hospital after an incident at Gordon Drive on Tuesday afternoon, but died en route.

Co Clare man Eoin Boylan died following a serious assault in Ennis. Photograph: Facebook

Giving evidence of arrest, charge and caution, Det Garda Noelle Bergin told the court that she arrested Mr Ahmed for the purpose of charge at 23.45 at Ennis Garda Station on Wednesday night.

Det Bergin told the court that Mr Ahmed replied “Okay” after being charged with the murder offence.

After reading the charge in court, Judge Mary Larkin told the court “this is a serious matter”.

Judge Larkin granted legal aid to local solicitor John Casey to represent the accused.

Mr Casey stated that it was a suitable case for legal aid. Judge Larkin asked was there an application on behalf of Mr Ahmed to seek any medical or psychiatric assessment.

Mr Casey said that there was no requirement at this stage for any such direction.

There was no application for bail as applications for bail in murder cases are not made in the district court and are a matter for the High Court.

Judge Larkin remanded Mr Ahmed in custody to appear via video link at Ennis District Court on Wednesday, April 22nd.

Gardaí delayed escorting Mr Ahmed from the courthouse building after a man began shouting at Mr Ahmed in the foyer of the courthouse and had to be restrained.