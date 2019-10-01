Man charged with manslaughter over death outside Longford pub

A man has been charged with manslaughter for the death of a another man who was fatally injured outside a pub in Co Longford during the summer.

A court heard on Tuesday that the charge was being upgraded to manslaughter from assault causing harm.

Noel McGann (50) was fatally injured following an incident outside Leavy’s Public House Car Park, Foigha, Kenagh, Co Longford on August 1st 2019.

Gerard Melia (31), of Derrygowna, Lanesboro, Co Longford was at a sitting of Longford District Court on Tuesday before Judge Seamus Hughes.

Detective Sgt Keelan Brennan gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution. He said when the charge was put to Mr Melia, he replied: “I had to protect myself on the day and I want to say sorry to the McGann family for the way things ended up.”

Sgt Paddy McGirl said the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) had given consent to withdrawing the Section 3 assault charge, replacing it with one of manslaughter.

Judge Hughes extended Mr Melia’s bail conditions, ordering the Longford man to hand in his passport within 24 hours after an application was made on behalf of the State.

Mr Melia, wearing blue jeans and a blue jacket did not speak at Tuesday’s hearing where he was represented by defence solicitor Fiona Baxter.

Mr McGann (50), was taken to the Midland Regional Hospital in Tullamore after the incident where he died a number of days later. The case was adjourned until November 5th 2019 for the preparation of a book of evidence.