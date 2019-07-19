Man charged with having weapons outside Dublin nightclub

A 25-year-old man has appeared in court accused of brandishing a hatchet and a hammer as offensive weapons outside a music venue in Dublin.

Gardaí responded after an incident outside the Lost Lane, on Adam Court off Grafton Street, in the early hours of July 7th, during a concert by African artist Naira Marley.

Ahmed Majeed, with an address at Warrantstown Close, Blanchardstown, Dublin, was arrested on Thursday at his home. He was taken to Pearse Street Garda station where he was charged with two offences in connection with the disturbance.

He was held overnight and brought to appear before Judge Michael Walsh at Dublin District court on Friday.

Mr Majeed was accused of violent disorder along with one named man and others unknown, at Adam Court, and another offence under the Firearms and Offensive Weapons Act for production of articles including a hatchet, a hammer, a wheel brace and a towing eye, at Wicklow Street.

He was charged at just after 11pm, “and made no reply,” Detective Garda Niall Murray told Judge Walsh.

He said directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) were not available at present. He asked for an eight-week adjournment for the directions to be obtained. “It is quite a large and lengthy file,” Detective Garda Murray said. There was no objection to bail.

Defence solicitor Niall Walsh said bail terms had been agreed and his client has handed over his passport to the investigating officer.

Mr Majeed dressed in a black hoody and blue jeans sat silently at the side of the court as evidence as given. There has been no indication as to how he will plead.

Granting bail in his own bond of €200, Judge Walsh imposed a number conditions and ordered him to appear again in eight weeks.

Legal aid was granted to Mr Majeed after the judge was told he was unemployed.