Man charged with dangerous driving following pursuit in Dublin

A 25-year-old man has been granted bail after appearing in court charged with dangerous driving in connection with a traffic pursuit in Dublin on Thursday night.

Andrew Leonard with an address at Constitution Hill, Broadstone, Dublin was charged with dangerous driving at Leeson Street and unlawful possession of cannabis at Constitution Hill.

He was brought to appear before Judge Dermot Dempsey at Dublin District Court on Friday.

No objection

Garda sergeant Gail Smith said there was no objection to bail and time was needed to get directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The court heard that there was a “possibility of further charges in relation to this”.

Mr Leonard, who did not address the court, was released on bail in his own bond of €300 and was ordered to appear again on July 27th.

The judge acceded to defence solicitor Anarine McAllister’s request to grant free legal aid to her client. She furnished the court with a statement of his means and told the judge Mr Leonard was not working.