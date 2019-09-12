Man charged with burglary at home of man found dead in Cork

A 41-year-old man has been remanded in custody after he was charged with burglary following a Garda investigation into the death of a man whose body was found in Cork city at the weekend.

Keith O’Hara from Cahergal Avenue, Mayfield was brought before Cork District Court where he was charged with a single count of entering as a trespasser the home of Paul Jones (55) at Bandon Road in Cork on September 4th.

The State alleges Mr O’Hara entered Mr Jones home at Bandon Road as a trespasser with intent to commit an assault causing harm, contrary to Section 3 of the Non-Fatal Offence against the Person Act.

The State then alleges Mr O’Hara, by entering Mr Jones’s home Bandon Road as a trespasser with intent to commit assault causing harm, committed a burglary offence contrary to the Criminal Justice Theft and Fraud Offences Act.

Det Garda Maurice O’Connor gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution and told the court that Mr O’Hara made no reply when he put it to him after arresting and charging him following caution.

Paul Jones (55) whose body was found in his home on Bandon Road, Cork, at the weekend. Photograph: Provision

Sgt Gearóid Davis said that gardaí were objecting to bail for Mr O’Hara but defence solicitor, Frank Buttimer said that his client wasn’t seeking bail at this stage and was reserving his right to apply for bail at a future date.

Sgt Davis said that gardaí were seeking a week’s adjournment to allow for DPP’s directions and Judge Olann Kelleher remanded Mr O’Hara in custody to appear again on September 19th.

Meanwhile gardaí investigating the death of Mr Jones are continuing to question a woman in her 50s at Togher Garda Station, following her arrest in Mayfield on Tuesday morning.