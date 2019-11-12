Man charged over murder of Limerick boy is further remanded

A man charged in connection with the murder of an 11-year-old Limerick boy last week has been further remanded in custody.

Patrick Dillon (26), of Dalgaish Park, Moyross, appeared before Limerick District Court on Tuesday via video link from Limerick Prison, where he is being held on remand.

Mr Dillon was initially brought before the court last Friday, November 8th, charged with the murder of Brooklyn Colbert. His body was found in a house in a cul de sac l off the Shanabooley Road, Ballynanty, Limerick City, on November 3rd.

Gardaaí have not released details of how the boy died and details surrounding the charge against Mr Dillon were not disclosed in court.

There was a heavy Garda presence last week as Mr Dillon appeared before Judge Marian O’Leary.

Detective Garda Eoin McDonagh, of Mayorstone Garda Station, told the court last week he arrested Mr Dillon, who did not make any response when charged with the boy’s murder.

On Tuesday, presiding judge Mary Larkin was informed by Tom Kiely, representing Mr Dillon, that he was seeking directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Judge Larkin remanded Mr Dillon in custody to appear before Limerick District Court on December 10th.