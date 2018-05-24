Man charged over Kerry murder tells gardaí it was ‘self-defence’

A 20-year-old man has been brought before a sitting of Tralee District Court charged with murder.

Blake Sweeney, Fertha Drive, Cahersiveen, is charged with the murder of Robert Elston, who lived at a neighbouring house on the estate, on May 23rd, contrary to common law, the court was told.

Mr Elston (33), originally from Lisselton, north Co Kerry, died after being wounded at around 4am on Wednesday in the Fertha Drive housing estate.

During the brief five minute hearing, during the scheduled family law court in Tralee, Sgt John Kelly of Killarney Garda station gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution, and of asking the accused if he understood the charge.

In reply, Mr Sweeney had answered “Yeah, I do. I am not guilty. This is self-defence,” the arresting sergeant told the court.

Judge David Waters said he was very restricted in the order he could make and he was remanding the accused man in custody for seven days.

Solicitor for Mr Sweeney, Padraig O’Connell, said he had no questions on procedure. He handed a statement of means into court, saying he was applying for legal aid. His client was on disability allowance, and on prescribed medication and he would be seeking medical attention including psychiatric assessment in custody.

Judge Waters ordered medical attention for Mr Blake while in custody and remanded him in custody to appear again at Tralee District Court on May 30th, 2018.