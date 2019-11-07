Man charged over Cork’s biggest ever heroin seizure

A 30-year-old man has been remanded in custody after he was charged in connection with the largest ever seizure of heroin in Cork city.

Officers from the Cork City Divisional Drugs Squad seized 2.5 kilos of heroin with a street value of €350,000 when they stopped and searched a man after he got into a taxi on Patrick Street on Tuesday.

On Thursday, Kevin Bulman, originally from Youghal but currently of no fixed abode, was brought before Cork District Court where he was charged with two offences in relation to the heroin seizure.

Mr Bulman was charged with possession of heroin and possession of heroin for sale or supply on Patrick Street on November 5th, contrary to Sections 3 and 15 of the Misuse of Drugs Act.

Det Garda Paul Leahy of the Cork City Divisional Drugs Squad gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution. He said Mr Bulman made no reply to the charges when they were put to him after caution.

Defence solicitor Diarmuid Kelleher said his client was not seeking bail at this stage but may do so at a future date.

Sgt Gearoid Davis applied for a remand in custody and Judge Olann Kelleher remanded Mr Bulman to appear again at Cork District Court on November 13th when a bail application may be made.

He also granted Mr Bulman free legal aid after hearing that he was currently unemployed and in receipt of jobseekers allowance and was not able to afford to fund his own legal defence.