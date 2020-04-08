Man charged over attempted hatchet attack on gardaí

A man has been granted bail after being charged over an attempted hatchet attack on gardaí in Co Dublin.

Michael O’Leary (38), from Mourne View, Skerries, was charged with causing criminal damage to a garda car, throwing a hatchet at the car with intent to cause injury, and possessing two knives during an incident near his home at around 5am on Wednesday

Garda David Woods told Judge John Cheatle at Dublin District Court that Mr O’Leary made no reply when charged. Garda Woods objected to bail and said “there will be further more serious charges in this case”.

“This came from a violent and serious incident in the early hours of this morning,” he said, adding that it involved an attempted assault on gardaí.

Judge Cheatle said the accused was entitled to bail.

Mr O’Leary claimed he been harassed non-stop and that he never smashed car windows. He said he had been brainwashed and wanted the charges dropped.

Judge Cheatle granted bail in his own bond of €350 and ordered him to appear before Swords District Court on September 23rd next.

He ordered Mr O’Leary to remain indoors from 11pm to 6am and to remain sober. He did not accede to a Garda request to order the accused to refrain from carrying knives or sharp objects as this was covered by the constant bail condition to be of good behaviour.