Man charged in connection with stabbing incident in Newbridge

A man has been charged in connection with a stabbing incident in Newbridge, Co Kildare, on Wednesday and remanded in custody.

Danut Scurtu (35), of Rosebud Cottage, Old Connell, Newbridge, appeared before a special sitting of Naas District Court on Thursday night on allegations of assault causing harm on Jan Prochazka (36) and possession of a knife at Patrick Street, Newbridge, on April 7th.

The court was told by Det Paddy Regan that the victim’s heart was lanced in the stabbing incident and he went into cardiac arrest twice on the way to hospital.

The injury was caused by a flick knife with a four-inch blade.

The garda claimed that an altercation took place in Eyre Street, Newbridge, about an hour before the stabbing and CCTV images indicated this altercation took place between the defendant and the injured party,

Det Regan claimed that an hour after the altercation, the defendant was seen in the vicinity of the injured party and in possession of a knife.

It was further claimed that afterwards the defendant was “forced in the direction of the Garda station by a passerby”.

The garda objected to bail because the defendant has no dependants and he believes the defendant is a flight risk.

Solicitor Tim Kennelly said the defendant had never been in court previously and was prepared to provide €2,000 in cash to secure bail.

He said the defendant says he was attacked by others when he went to get a takeaway. He added that the defendant said he had been on his way to the Garda station in order to make a complaint.

Judge Desmond Zaidan refused the bail application and remanded the defendant in custody until April 15th.