Man charged in connection with death of his father in Co Waterford

A 21-year-old man has been charged in connection with the death of his father in Portlaw, Co Waterford.

John Butler, who was aged 48, was found with serious injuries at a house on Brown Street in the town, but later died in hospital.

Stephen Butler was arrested at the scene in Portlaw in the early hours of Saturday.

He was charged with assault causing harm shortly after 10 o’clock on Sunday morning ahead of an appearance at Carrick-on-Suir District Court on Sunday afternoon.

Mr Butler, who has an address at Sheilbaggin, Ramsgrange, New Ross, Co Wexford made no reply when charged. He appeared in court wearing a blue-grey hoody and grey tracksuit pants, and was comforted by family members during the brief hearing.

Garda Sharon Ryan of Tramore Garda station gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution.

Ken Cunningham, solicitor for the accused, told the court that an application for bail would be made later this week.

However the court heard there is likely to be an objection to this from gardaí on the basis that Mr Butler is a flight risk due to the seriousness of the charge and the likelihood of a more serious charge being brought against him.

Mr Cunningham requested an evaluation for Mr Butler by a duty medic or psychiatrist while he is in custody. This was granted by Judge Terence Finn who said the accused should be afforded all medical facilities.

The judge then remanded Mr Butler in custody to Limerick prison until the next sitting of Carrick District Court on January 16th.