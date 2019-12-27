Man charged after shooting in Waterford

A 30-year-old man has been remanded in custody after he was charged in connection with a shooting incident in Waterford just before Christmas which left a 44-year-old man in a critical condition in hospital.

The injured party was shot a number of times in the Gracedieu area of Waterford. He was rushed by ambulance to University Hospital Waterford where he underwent emergency surgery and remains in the Intensive Care Unit.

Gavin Ryan was brought, amid tight security, before a special sitting of Waterford District Court on Friday afternoon where he was charged in relation to the shooting incident.

Mr Ryan of Mount Suir Apartments, Carrickphierish Road, Gracedieu was charged with possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life at Carrickphierish Road, Gracedieu on December 23rd.

Det Garda Michelle Burns gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution and told the court that Mr Ryan made no reply to the single charge when it was put to him after caution.

Insp Mark Carley said gardaí were seeking a remand in custody but barrister, Paul Hutchinson BL said his client, Mr Ryan was reserving his position in relation to bail and was consenting to a remand.

Judge Kevin Staunton noted the defendant’s position and remanded Mr Ryan in custody to appear again at Waterford District Court on January 2nd.