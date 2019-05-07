Man arrested by gardaí investigating alleged abduction of boy (14) gets bail

A 20-year-old man has been remanded on bail on a dangerous driving charge in connection with a Garda investigation into the suspected abduction of a 14-year-old youth in Finglas, Dublin.

The teenage boy was found by gardaí in the boot of a car after it stopped on Monday evening.

Shane Daly, dressed in a grey and black hooded top, black short and runners, remained silent during his brief hearing before Judge David McHugh at Blanchardstown District Court on Tuesday morning.

He was charged with dangerous driving at Kippure Park, Finglas, on May 6th, contrary to Section 53 of the Road Traffic Act. /

Evidence of his arrest and being charged was furnished to Judge McHugh in a certificate.

Mr Daly’s barrister told the court she understood there was no objection to bail.

Garda Sergeant Geraldine McManigan confirmed that but told the judge this was subject to a number of conditions being imposed.

She asked that Mr Daly, of Hazelcroft Park, Finglas, would have to reside at his address, obey an 11pm–6am curfew and sign on three days a week at his local Garda station.

Judge McHugh agreed to impose these terms and told Mr Daly he had to sign on every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at Finglas station.

Garda Sergeant McManigan told the court there was one charge, section 53 of the Road Traffic Act, which was for alleged dangerous driving. However, she added that, “there are possible further charges to be preferred”.

She asked for an eight week remand for directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) in relation to further charges.

The defence barrister applied for free legal aid. She said her client was unemployed and she could provide a statement of his means.

However, Garda Sergeant McManigan said there was an objection. “It is our understanding that he is working,” she added.

Judge David McHugh deferred ruling on the legal aid request and said it would be dealt with at the next hearing on July 2nd when the case will be listed for DPP’s directions.