Man arrested after eight-hour Dublin manhunt appears in court

A 37-year-old man appeared in court on Thursday morning charged in relation to a series of incidents in west Dublin this week that sparked an eight-hour Garda manhunt.

Joseph Rafferty appeared before Judge Patricia McNamara in Tallaght District Court to face a series of charges including the theft and hijacking of cars and the possession of a machine gun and amunition.

Mr Rafferty, who was dressed in a grey tracksuit and runners, made no comment when six charges were put to him, the court was told.

Mr Rafferty, with an address at Russell Place, Tallaght, is charged with hijacking a black Mercedes sports coupe and possession of a firearm, a PPS 43 submachine gun, and seven 9mm rounds of ammunition at the Square Car Park in Tallaght on Monday, October 23rd last.

He is also charged with aggravated burglary and possession of the same firearm and ammunition at an address at Watergate Estate, Tallaght, also on October 23rd last. Mr Rafferty is further charged with stealing a 172 D Subaru Impreza from Carroll and Roche Motors, Newlands Cross and possession of the same firearms and ammunition there.

Detective Garda Nuala Burke from Rathfarnham Garda Station told Judge McNamara that she arrested Mr Rafferty at 5.19pm on October 23rd for the offence of aggravated burglary.

She said Rafferty was later charged with six offences by Garda Fiachra Molloy and that he made no reply to each charge.

Mr Rafferty’s solicitor Michael Hennessy said he was making no application for bail, adding there were concerns about Mr Rafferty’s psychiatric wellbeing. He asked that he receive medical assistance while in custody.

Detective Garda Burke told Judge McNamara that the Director of Public Prosecution’s directions were not available.

Judge McNamara remanded Mr Rafferty in custody to appear before Cloverhill District Court by videolink at 10am on November 2nd next.