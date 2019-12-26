Man appears in court over Navan house fire on Christmas night

An man (35) has appeared in court charged in relation to a house fire in Navan, Co Meath on Christmas night.

David Prescott, an English national with no fixed address in Ireland, was charged with three criminal damage offences and one burglary offence at Dublin District Court on Wednesday morning.

Garda Ciara Dunican from Navan Garda station said Mr Prescott was charged at 8.46pm at Navan Garda station and made no reply to the criminal damage charges but said “I don’t agree” in response to the burglary charge.

Solicitor Adrian Shanley, representing Mr Prescott, said there was no application for bail at this time.

Mr Prescott appeared in court dressed in a white boiler suit, similar to those worn by Garda forensics officers, and was barefoot.

He did not address the court during the short hearing. Judge John O’Leary granted Mr Prescott legal aid.

Mr Prescott was remanded in custody and is due to appear before Dublin District Court on December 31st at 10.30am.