Man appears in court over alleged assault on a woman

A man in his 20s has appeared in court charged with assaulting a woman in Co Meath.

Mark Carroll (29) with an address at Killegland Drive Ashbourne appeared at Trim District Court charged with assault causing harm to a woman on November 11th, 2019.

The court heard the accused made no reply when charged at Ashbourne Garda station.

A garda told judge Cormac Dunne there was no objection to the defendant being released on bail provided he reside at an address in Killegland Drive Ashbourne, sign on three times per week and provide a phone number where gardaí can contact him 24/7 and make no contact with the alleged victim.

The judge remanded the accused on bail on his own bond of €100 to appear in Trim District Court again on December 10th, 2019.