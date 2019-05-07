Man appears in court charged with murder in Arklow

A 42-year-old man has appeared in court charged with the murder of Stephen Kavanagh (37) in Arklow, Co Wicklow.

Darren Houlden, The Crescent, Meadowvale, appeared at a special sitting of Bray District Court before Judge David Kennedy on Tuesday evening.

He is charged with murder, alleged to have occurred at Meadowvale in Arklow in the early hours of Monday, May 6th.

The court heard that Mr Houlden was arrested at Arklow Garda Station at 2.45 pm on Tuesday and made no reply after caution.

Solicitor Padraig Hyland said there would be no application for bail given the nature of the charges. He made an application for legal aid, as well as for disclosure of recordings of interviews.

Judge Kennedy wondered if that was “a bit premature”. Mr Hyland said he was entitled to make the application. The applications were granted.

Mr Houlden was remanded in custody to appear again at Clover Hill District Court on Tuesday, May 14th.