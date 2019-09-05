Man appears in court charged over alleged Meath hijacking

A 51-year-old man has been charged in connection with an alleged car hijacking in Co Meath earlier this year.

Michael McDonagh, of Whitestown Avenue, Mulhuddart, appeared at Trim District Court on Thursday charged over an incident in which a woman’s car was hijacked at Enfield at about 5.30am on March 6th.

He was also charged with three attempted hijackings on the same date, and with assaulting and obstructing a garda three days later.

Garda Jill Mangan told Judge Cormac Dunne she arrested Mr McDonagh at 9.40am on Thursday at his home. She said she charged and cautioned him at 11.55am. He made no reply to the charges, the court heard.

Solicitor Miriam Regan, for the defendant, said no application was being made for bail.

The judge remanded the defendant in custody to appear at Cloverhill Court on September 12th.

Ms Regan said her client had issues with people in custody in Cloverhill prison. Judge Dunne said it was not a matter for him.

Mr McDonagh, who the court heard is unemployed, was granted legal aid.