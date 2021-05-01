Man and two women charged over €1m drug seizure in Meath

Two women and a man have been granted bail after they were charged in connection with a €1 million drug seizure in Co Meath.

Gardaí recovered suspected cocaine, cannabis, and tablets, and arrested three people following a number of searches on Thursday evening.

During a search of a vehicle in Slane, they seized about €70,000 worth of cocaine.

In a follow up search of a house in Wilkinstown, Co Meath, gardaí allegedly found about €480,000 of cannabis, as well as about €400,000 of suspected tablets and €70,000 of suspected cocaine.

Gráinne Fennessey (30) of Tara Court Green, Navan, Co Meath, was charged with possessing cocaine for sale or supply.

Lisa Goonery (32) from Coghalstown, Wilkinstown, and Mark Byrne (28) of Reask Green, Navan, were charged with possessing cannabis for sale or supply.

The three appeared before Judge John Campbell at Dublin District Court on Saturday.

There was no objection to bail.

Their solicitors said the defendants had agreed to abide by conditions sought by gardaí.

The judge ordered them to appear at Trim District Court on June 1st.