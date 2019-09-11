Man accused of racist attack on taxi driver to plead guilty, court hears

A man (42) man accused of racially abusing and attacking a taxi driver in Dublin after a video of the alleged incident went viral online, is to plead guilty at the earliest possible date, a court has heard.

Clive Mason, from Kerry but with an address at The Close, Robswall, Malahide, Dublin appeared before Judge Bryan Smyth at Dublin District Court on Wednesday.

Judge Smyth rejected pleas from Mr Mason’s solicitor to reverse an earlier ruling in which he had refused jurisdiction for the case to be dealt with at District Court level

A book of evidence was served on Mr Mason whose case was sent forward on indictment. He was remanded on bail to appear at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court on November 8th next.

He was charged with assault causing harm to Samuel Banjoko Johnson, who is originally from Nigeria, endangerment of life and making off from a taxi without paying a €16.20 fare, at Malahide Road in Donnycarney.

It was alleged the driver was repeatedly called n****r and punched by a passenger he picked up on the night of Easter Sunday, April 21 last.