Man accused of engaging in sex acts with girl (13) he met online

A man has appeared in court in Longford charged with multiple counts of engaging in sexual acts with a 13-year-old girl.

The 33-year-old accused was brought before a sitting of Longford District Court on Tuesday where details of the 12 charges he faces were relayed before Judge Seamus Hughes.

The majority of the charges, brought under Section 2 of the Criminal Law (Sexual Offences) Act 2006, allegedly took place at an address in Longford town between October 1st, 2013 and December 31st, 2013.

Det Garda Damien McGovern gave evidence of arresting the accused before bringing him to Longford Garda station where he was charged.

Det Garda McGovern said it will be alleged that the accused made contact with his victim via social media which resulted in a sexual relationship that lasted for three months.

Asked by Judge Hughes as to how the alleged victim was fairing since, Det Garda McGovern said the complainant “appears to be in a good place”.

The court heard a book of evidence would be ready within the next four weeks and the man was granted bail on a number of conditions including that he must have no contact with the alleged victim either directly or indirectly and that he refrain from using social media.

The accused is due to appear in court again on June 25th.