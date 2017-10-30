Man (48) charged in connection with Cork drugs seizure

A 48-year-old man has been remanded on bail after he was charged in connection with a €245,000 drug seizure in Cork over the weekend.

Liam O’Connell was brought before a special sitting of Macroom District Court yesterday following the seizure by gardaí of 3.5kg of cocaine and 1.5kg of cannabis in Kinsale on Friday.

He was charged with possession of cocaine, possession of cocaine for sale and supply, possession of cannabis and possession of cannabis for sale and supply at his home at Presentation Terrace, Kinsale, on October 27th.

Det Colin O’Mahony of the East Cork Divisional Drug Squad gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution and Insp Pat Meaney said gardaí had no objection to bail, once certain conditions were met.

Judge Mary Dorgan remanded Mr O’Connell on his own bond of €7,500 and made it a condition of his bail that he surrender his passport , sign on at Kinsale Garda station on Wednesdays and Saturdays, abide by a 10pm to 8am curfew and not leave the Kinsale area except for medical and legal appointments.

She remanded him to appear again at Bandon District Court on November 17th.