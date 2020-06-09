Man (39) charged with sexually assaulting two women in Dublin

A 39-year-old man is to face trial accused of sexually assaulting and false imprisonment of two women in Dublin city centre on the same day.

Philip Murphy, who is of no fixed address but from Clondalkin in Dublin, was extradited from England and was charged on Tuesday at Store Street Garda station.

He is accused of sexually assaulting two women, falsely imprisoning and threatening to kill or cause them serious harm.

The offences are alleged to have happened on two streets in the Dublin 1 area on February 25th in 2016.

Dressed in a striped jumper, blue jeans and a facemask, he sat silently at the side of the courtroom.

A European Arrest Warrant had been issued earlier and he was brought back on Monday on flight that landed at Casement Aerodrome.

Detective Garda Emma Ryan said she arrested him at 5.05pm on foot of six warrants issued by the district in 2018.

“He made no reply to the charges after caution,” Detective Garda Ryan told Judge Colin Daly.

The Director of Public Prosecutions has directed trial on indictment, in the circuit court, she said.

Defence solicitor Emer O’Sullivan said there was no bail application.

Judge Daly remanded him in custody to appear at Cloverhill District Court next Tuesday.

Legal aid was granted to Mr Murphy who has not yet indicated how he will plead.