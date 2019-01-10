Man (32) due in court over killing of woman in Co Louth

A 32-year-old man is due in court this morning charged with the murder of a woman in Co Louth on Tuesday.

Elizabeth Piotrowska (57), a mother of an adult son and daughter, was found dead in her home in Clonmore, Ardee at about 11.30am on Tuesday.

She had lived in the large semi-detached rented house for a number of years with her husband, who was at work when his wife was fatally attacked and dismembered.

The suspect was arrested in the centre of the town early on Tuesday afternoon. after one of Ms Piotrowska’s friends found her dead having arrived at the house to take her out as arranged.

He was being held at Drogheda Garda Station and was due before Drogheda District Court at 10am.