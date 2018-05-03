Man (32) charged with murder of his wife in Sligo

A 32-year-old Polish man has appeared at Sligo District Court charged with the murder of his wife.

Father-of-three Rafal Karaczyn was charged with murdering Natalia Karaczyn at their home at Crozon Park, Sligo on Sunday last, April 29th.

Sgt Cathal Duffy gave evidence on Thursday of formally arresting the accused at Ballymote Garda Station on May 2nd at 6.58pm and of charging him at 7:43pm. He said the accused made no reply to the charge.

Barrister Keith O’Grady, for the defendant, asked Sgt Duffy to confirm that the accused had first been arrested on Sunday night but that he was not interviewed then. He was interviewed on Monday and throughout the night and was released without charge on Tuesday morning.

Mr O’Grady said within three hours of being released Mr Karaczyn attended voluntarily again at the garda station and said he wanted to make certain matters known to gardaí. As a result of this the body of his wife was found and “my client co-operated fully with the gardaí­”.

Sgt Duffy confirmed this was the case.

Mr O’Grady asked that his client be placed on suicide watch “bearing in mind that the deceased was his wife”. Sgt Duffy said he would support that application.

Mr O’Grady said that family members of the deceased were in court to support the accused and they also were concerned about him and supported the application to have him placed on suicide watch.

Judge Kevin Kilrane granted this and remanded the accused in custody to Harristown court on Friday May 4th.Legal aid was also granted.