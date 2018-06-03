Man (27) charged with murder over Mitchelstown death

A 27-year-old man has been remanded in custody after being charged with the murder of a father-of-four in a row in a pub in Mitchelstown, Co Cork.

At a special sitting of Mallow District Court on Sunday, Michael Dineen, of Ard Mhuileann, Mitchelstown, was charged with the murder of 36-year-old Patrick O’Donnell at Willie Andies bar on New Square, Mitchelstown, on June 1st.

Det James O’Shea gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution and told the court that Mr Dineen made no reply to the charge when it was put to him.

Insp Michael Corbett applied for a remand in custody for the accused and Judge Aingeal Ní Chonduin granted the application, remanding Mr Dineen in custody to appear again at Fermoy District Court on June 8th.

The judge also granted Mr Dineen free legal aid and agreed to a request that he receive appropriate medical attention while in custody.