Man (22) charged with murder of man in Tallaght in 2015

A second man has been charged with the murder of another man who was shot dead outside his home in Tallaght in Dublin three years ago.

Alan O’Neill (35) died after he was shot in front of his partner outside his home at at Kiltalown Road, on the night of May 27th, 2015.

Gardaí arrived at the scene and observed Mr O’Neill seriously injured. He was treated at scene by Dublin Fire Brigade and was transferred to Tallaght Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Eric Shortall (22) with an address at Muskerry Road, Ballyfermot, Dublin, was charged on Wednesday morning with murder.

He was brought to appear before Judge Carol Anne Coolican at Dublin District Court. Detective Garda Conor Harrison told Judge Coolican the defendant was arrested in Tallaght at 8.39am and charged. Under caution, “he made no reply” and he was handed a copy of the charge sheet.

The district court cannot consider bail in murder cases.

Detective Garda Harrison applied for a remand in custody.

Dressed in a grey teeshirt, shorts and runners, Mr Shortall did not address the court and has not yet indicated how he will plead.

Judge Coolican remanded him in custody to appear at Cloverhill District Court on August 7th next.

Legal aid was granted after the judge noted there was no Garda objection.

Defence solicitor Michael Hennessy said given the antiquity of the matter his client intend to make a bail application in the medium term.

Last year, Warren Nolan, then aged 22, of Rowlagh Park in Clondalkin was found guilty by a Central Criminal Court jury of the murder of Mr O’Neill.

A mandatory life sentence was imposed. Nolan, who was 18 at the time of the murder, was also found guilty of setting on fire the car used in the shooting.