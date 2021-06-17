Man (20) charged with possessing €600,000 worth of cannabis

A 20-year- old Lithuanian national was remanded in custody to appear via video link at Harristown Court in Castlerea on Friday after he appeared before a special sitting of Roscommon District Court on Thursday.

Mantas Dervini of Carton Beg, Frenchpark appeared before Judge James Faughnan on two charges. The accused was represented in court by Ivan Moran, solicitor.

The accused is charged with the unlawful possession of cannabis with an estimated street value of €600,000 contrary to Section 3 of the Misuse of Drugs Act 1977 and contrary to Section 27 (1) of the Misuse of Drugs Act 1977 at Carton Beg.

He is further charged with the possession of cannabis for the purpose of sale or otherwise supplying to another, contrary to the Misuse of Drugs Regulations also at Carton Beg.

Garda Leo Shiel of the Longford Roscommon Divisional Garda Drugs Unit said he arrested the accused on Thursday at Castlerea Garda Station,

Sergeant Mark Mahon of Roscommon Garda Station said his application was for the accused to be remanded in custody to appear before Friday’s sitting of Harristown Court, via video link.

The court was informed by Mr Moran that no application was being made for bail on behalf of his client for now. An application was made for free Legal Aid and the provision of an interpreter.

Mr Moran also requested his client be assessed for dental attention, saying “he has braces on his teeth that are in need of attention”.

Judge Faughnan agreed to the request, allowing the accused to receive medical and dental assessment and treatment while in custody.

Judge Faughnan ruled as stated.