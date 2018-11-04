Man (20) charged with murder of David Boland in Athy

A 20-year-old Kildare man was before a special sitting of Naas District Court this morning charged with the murder of father-of-one David Boland.

Calvin Cullen, of 47 Greenhills, Athy, is charged with murdering Mr Boland in Athy town centre early on Thursday morning.

It is alleged Mr Boland was stabbed three times by the defendant.

The court heard this morning that after being charged Mr Cullen told gardaí he never meant for Mr Boland to die.

Det Garda Niall Bambrick told Judge Desmond Zaidan the defendant replied after being charged with murder: “I never meant for him to die. I’m sorry for his family. I hope they believe I didn’t mean that to happen.”

When asked about the alleged particulars of the incident, gardai told the Judge there were a number of people on the street at the time.

They said Mr Boland had been driving when he stopped and parked his car before becoming involved in an altercation with the defendant.

“He was stabbed three times and the wounds were fatal,” said Det Garda Bambrick.

Mr Boland was taken by ambulance to Portlaoise Hospital, where he died.

The Judge granted Mr Cullen free legal aid but held off on a request for a psychiatric evaluation. He said he would neither accede nor refuse the application, but he needed to be provided with a basis for one.

Mr Cullen, who was on crutches at the sitting, was remanded in custody to Naas District Court on Thursday.