Longford teenager remanded in detention over assault on ex-fiancee

A 17-year-old Longford teenager whose six siblings were taken into care last month has been remanded in detention on foot of alleged knife possession and assaulting his ex-fiancee while she lay asleep on a couch.

The teenager, who does not turn 18 until August and who cannot be named, was brought before a special sitting of Longford District on Saturday afternoon.

The court heard details of how the juvenile, currently on bail for theft, was allegedly one of two individuals who assaulted his former partner at McKeon Park, Farnagh, Longford on April 28th.

Inspector Paddy McGirl said officers arrested the accused on Friday after an alleged burglary incident at 5:30am. During a follow -up search of a premises at midday, gardaí found the accused in the company of his co-accused Charles Reilly (29) from 37 McKeon Park, Longford.

He said when gardaí entered the property, they found both suspects together with two mobile phones, which were believed to have been stolen earlier that morning.

When officers approached the teenager, Insp McGirl said the accused attempted to flee, prompting gardaí to take off in pursuit.

When he was apprehended a short time later, the court was told the boy was found in possession of a seven-inch knife.

He was later charged on foot of that incident, together with a section 3 assault on his ex-fiancee and trespass.

A further charge relating to an alleged criminal damage incident at 17 Ardnacassa Avenue on May 10th, which resulted in damage being caused to a female motorist’s windscreen and rear passenger window was also handed into presiding Judge Kevin Kilraine.

Mr Reilly was similarly charged with trespass, no insurance and being at the wheel without holding a driving licence.

He was remanded in custody with consent to bail to a sitting of Harristown District Court next Friday on the proviso an independent surety of €3,000 is lodged on his behalf.

Insp McGirl said the State would be objecting to bail in connection to Mr Reilly’s alleged co-accused on the basis he was on bail at the time of the charges.

He also revealed the teen’s inability to abide by his existing bail terms had led to two High Court warrants being issued for breach of bail alongside four separate warrants.

The court also heard reservations about the boy’s home life with Insp McGirl indicating there were “very little family supports” in place.

The court heard six of the schoolboy’s brothers and sisters had been taken into care.

His mother, Judge Kilraine was informed, was still serving out a sentence in the Dochas Centre for women in Dublin.

Insp McGirl also revealed the boy’s father did not turn up at Longford Garda Station either on Friday or ahead of Saturday afternoon’s court sitting despite being contacted by gardaí over his son’s arrest.

Defence solicitor Fiona Baxter argued she harboured “very serious concerns” concerning the strength of evidence the State had in choosing to prosecute her client.

She appealed to Judge Kilraine to opt against remanding the boy to detention as his father remained considerably ill at home and is due to undergo surgery next Tuesday.

Judge Kilraine adjourned the teenager’s bail application and remanded him to Oberstown Detention Centre until next Tuesday.