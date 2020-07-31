Lisa Smith sent forward for trial on terrorism charges

An alleged member of the so-called Islamic State has been sent forward for trial to the non-jury Special Criminal Court.

Lisa Smith (38), from Co Louth has been charged with the membership of an unlawful organisation under 2005 terror legislation and with terrorist financing.

At Dublin District Court last Friday, she was further charged with providing financial assistance to another in the sum of €800 under Section 13 of the Terrorist Offences Act.

This offence is alleged to have happened within the State in 2015.

She denies the charges.

A State solicitor said the charges were non-scheduled offences and it was the opinion of the Director of Public Prosecution that the ordinary courts “were inadequate to secure the effective administration of justice” in this trial.

Ms Smith, a former member of the Irish Defence Forces, appeared at Dublin District Court on Friday to be served with the book of evidence.

Ms Smith, who sat silently throughout her brief appearance, was arrested at Dublin Airport in 2019 on suspicion of terrorist offences after returning from Turkey in November with her daughter.

She had travelled to Syria a number of years ago after she converted to Islam.

Ms Smith is charged under Section Six of the Criminal Justice (Terrorist Offences) Act 2005, which makes it an offence to join a foreign unlawful organisation.

It is alleged that between October 28th, 2015 and December 1st, 2019 at a location outside the State, she was a member of a terrorist group styling itself the Islamic State. The charge carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison, the court heard.

Defence solicitor Peter Corrigan told the court his client was never a member of an illegal organisation. “The current available evidence points to the defendant not being part of any illegal groups,” he said.

Judge Marie Quirke told Ms Smith she has 14 days to come up with names and addresses of people who would be able to prove she was not in the areas where the alleged offences occurred.

Mr Corrigan said there would be a challenge in relation to his client being sent for trial at the Special Criminal Court.

He previously argued that holding the case in the non-jury court denies Ms Smith of her fundamental right to a jury trial.

A further application of legal aid was granted. - PA