Lisa Smith in court charged with membership of Islamic State

Former Defence Forces member Lisa Smith has appeared in court charged with membership of Islamic State.

The 38-year-old year old Dundalk woman was brought to Dublin District Court Number Four in the Criminal Courts of Justice on Wednesday morning by gardaí from the Special Detective Unit.

Ms Smith is charged that under Section Six (1)(i) of the Criminal Justice (Terrorist Offences) Act 2005 which makes it an offence to join a foreign unlawful organisation.

She was first arrested by gardaí at Dublin Airport on Sunday morning after getting off a Turkish Airlines Flight from Istanbul.

Ms Smith and her two-year-old daughter were repatriated with the assistance of officials from the Department of Foreign Affairs who were supported by members of the Defence Forces.

She has spent the last three days being questioned by gardaí.

Ms Smith had spent the last several years in Syria and spent much of this year in refugee camps in the north east of the country.

She fled north following an invasion by Turkish forces in October before being picked up by a Turkish-backed militia.

Ms Smith served with the Army and as an Air Corps stewardess on the Government Jet before resigning and travelling abroad.