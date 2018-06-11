Limerick councillor in court on public order charges

A Limerick City Councillor appeared in court on Monday charged with engaging in threatening behaviour and being abusive towards gardaí.

John Loftus, a Non-Party member of Limerick City and County Council, did not speak during the brief hearing at Limerick District Court.

Mr Loftus, (62), St John’s Avenue, Mulgrave Street, Limerick, is charged with Section 4, 6, and 8, of the Public Order Act, that he engaged in threatening, abusive or insulting behaviour to gardaí on Lord Edward Street, Limerick.

Mr Loftus is accused of being intoxicated in a public place, as well as with failing to comply with the direction of a member of An Garda Síochána. The three offences are alleged to have occurred in the same location on May 26th this year.

Mr Loftus was granted free legal aid and provided with a solicitor who requested full disclosure of the State’s evidence, including statements made by any garda members involved, and any available CCTV footage.

Mr Loftus was remanded on continuing bail to appear before Limerick District Court on September 19th for a plea or a date for hearing.