Kerry teen who racially abused footballer Ian Wright escapes conviction
Teen pleaded guilty to charges and judge said he had show genuine remorse for actions
Patrick O’ Brien (R) covers up as he arrives at Tralee District Court on Wednesday. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire
A Kerry teenager who admitted to racially abusing footballer Ian Wright has escaped a criminal conviction.
Patrick O’Brien, of Sycamore Court, Ashleigh Downs, Tralee, Co Kerry abused Wright in private messages on Instagram last May after he lost a Fifa game on PlayStation.
He had pleaded guilty to two charges: harassing Wright on May 11th, 2020 contrary to the Non-Fatal Offences Against The Person Act 1997, and sending a message by phone that was grossly offensive, obscene and menacing.
At a sentencing hearing at Tralee District Court on Wednesday, Judge David Waters said “he didn’t see anything to be gained” by imposing a criminal conviction.
He noted Mr O’Brien has shown genuine remorse for his actions and had donated €500 to the Irish Network Against Racism out of his own volition.
He said the language used by Mr O’Brien was reprehensible, but were the unthinking behaviour of a naive, immature, young man.
He noted that he had written a fulsome apology to Mr Wright, which was accepted by the former footballer, who forgave his abuser. – PA