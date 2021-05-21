Jennie Poole murder accused remanded in continuing custody

A 29-year-old man accused of the murder of mother-of-two Jennie Poole who died after she was stabbed in her home in Dublin last month has been further remanded in custody for four weeks.

The 24-year-old was stabbed at her first floor apartment in Melville Drive, Finglas, north Dublin, at around 2pm on April 17th. One of her children was in the apartment at the time.

Neighbours raised the alarm and emergency services attended the scene before she was rushed to Connolly Hospital and died a short time later.

Gavin Murphy, her boyfriend, with address at Coultry Drive, Ballymun, was detained for questioning in Finglas Garda Station and then charged with murder contrary to common law.

He faced his third hearing on Friday at Cloverhill District Court.

He was further remanded in custody by Judge Victor Blake to appear again on June 18th next.

A book of evidence has to be prepared by the Director of Public Prosecutions. At his first hearing last month, Detective Sergeant Damien Mangan said Mr Murphy “made no reply caution” when charged.

Legal aid had also been granted after the district court heard Mr Murphy was not working.

Ms Poole, originally from the Ballygall area of Finglas, was a healthcare worker at Beneavin Lodge Care Home, and played camogie with local club Erin’s Isle.