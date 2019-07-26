Jail for woman who stole Co Donegal pensioner’s life savings

A mother of three who took a Co Donegal pensioner’s bank card before stealing her life savings of almost €27,000 has been jailed for 18 months.

Alicia Shaw (24), befriended elderly Brid Murphy from Buncrana and went for shopping for her.

However, she began withdrawing up to €700 a day without out the knowledge of Ms Murphy after she obtained her bank card and PIN number.

Letterkenny Circuit Court heard how Ms Murphy, who is now 82, had worked with both the ESB and in a legal firm and sent all her children to third-level education after her husband Frankie died aged 51.

She was preyed upon and robbed by Shaw from Kingscourt in Cavan between February and March in 2015.

The fraud was first noticed when Ms Murphy received her six-monthly bank statement she became aware that a huge sum of money was missing from her account and notified gardaí.

Gardai launched an investigation and downloaded CCTV footage from the bank from February and March in 2015.

A woman in her 20s was observed in the footage withdrawing money on a regular basis at times that matched the withdrawals of Ms Murphy’s money.

Garda Caroline Whelan lived on the same housing estate as the accused and noticed that she was friendly with the victim.

When she was arrested on suspicion of the thefts, Shaw initially denied the accusations and said she was using her own card.

She then claimed that her friend gave her the card and asked her to withdraw the sums of cash but did not know the card was stolen.

However, she later admitted the thefts.

Passing sentence, Judge John Aylmer said Shaw had pleaded guilty to nine out of 57 charges of theft..

He said the thefts were devastating for Ms Murphy and her family.

He took into account Shaw’s age, the fact that she had no previous convictions, suffered from ADHD, chronic low self-esteem and dyslexia and was remorseful.

He said he was sentencing Shaw to three and a half years in prison on each charge. He suspended the final two years of the sentence.