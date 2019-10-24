Irish Water pleads guilty following EPA case over Cork water issues

Irish Water has entered guilty pleas in a prosecution by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) over drinking water problems in Co. Cork.

The national water utility, which is responsible for providing and developing water and wastewater services throughout Ireland faced two charges.

It was in respect of supply of drinking water at Drimoleague and Kealkill.

It is alleged Irish Water failed to submit final reports to the EPA before the end of 2018, verifying that levels of trihalomethanes in both areas were not excessive.

Trihalomethanes, which can have possible carcinogenic effects if consumed over long periods, are a by-product of chlorination to disinfect ground water which makes its way into the supply.

Last month, the water utility had been granted an adjournment for further consultation and consideration of material.

The case was listed on Thursday for the company to indicate how it will plead. Defence counsel Eoghan Cole confirmed that Irish Water was pleading guilty to both charges.

The prosecution evidence has not yet been heard.

Judge Halpin marked pleas of guilty on the case file.

He then adjourned the the case for facts, and a mitigation plea, to be given at the sentence hearing on January 8th.