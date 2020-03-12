Ian Bailey in court charged with drug driving offences

Journalist Ian Bailey has appeared in court charged with a number of drug offences after he was stopped and arrested at a Garda checkpoint in West Cork last year.

Mr Bailey (63) of the Prairie, Liscaha, Schull, Co Cork was summonsed to appear at Bantry District Court on four counts relating to his arrest by gardai in Schull last year.

Mr Bailey was charged with possession of cannabis; with permitting the possession of cannabis in a car under his control and with driving a car while having on his person a quantity of cannabis, all at Skull, Schull on August 25th, 2019.

Mr Bailey was also charged with a fourth charge of possessing cannabis at Bantry Garda station on August 25th when he appeared during the brief hearing at Bantry District Court.

Mr Bailey’s solicitor, Ray Hennessy applied for copied statements in the case and Sgt Paul Kelly handed over the copied statements and suggested that the matter be adjourned until April 23rd.

Judge Carol Anne Coolican granted the state application and adjourned the matter until April 23rd for a plea or to fix a date for a trial if Mr Bailey decides to contest the charges.

Mr Hennessy also applied for free legal aid for Mr Bailey.

Judge Coolican asked Mr Bailey to file a statement of means before she would make a decision on whether she would grant free legal aid or not.