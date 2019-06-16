Husband charged with murder of Mayo woman

A 46-year-old man has been charged with the murder of his wife in Co Mayo.

James Kilroy, with an address at Kilbree Lower, Westport, Co Mayo, was brought before Judge Fiona Lydon at a special sitting of Castlebar District Court.

The body of Valerie French Kilroy, a 41-year-old mother of three, was discovered at the home she shared with the accused on Friday.

The accused showed no emotion during the five-minute hearing.

Det Sgt Michael Doherty, told the hearing he arrested the accused at 11.45am on Sunday and charged him with murder.

He said the accused made no reply to the charge.

Garda Inspector Denis Harrington applied to have Mr Kilroy remanded in custody to Harristown District Court on June 21st.

Solicitor Gary Mulchrone, for the accused, said there were serious concerns about Mr Kilroy’s mental health that had become apparent since his detention.

Mr Mulchrone said his client was in immediate need of medical attention and a psychiatric evaluation.

Remanding the accused in custody, the judge recommended the medical attention sought by Mr Mulchrone as well as an independent psychiatric assessment.

Free legal aid was also granted.

A small group of relatives, as well as Rev Val Rogers, a Westport-based Church of Ireland rector, were in court for the hearing.

Rev Rogers spoke briefly to the accused before Mr Kilroy was led away by detectives.