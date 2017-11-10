Homeless man sleeping in car fined for no driving license

A homeless man who was living in his car in Co Donegal has been fined €100 for not having a driving license.

Gardaí stopped Andrew Daly (31) after he broke a red light at Pearse Road in Letterkenny on October 11th.

Daly explained he was homeless and was sleeping in his car.

Solicitor Frank Dorrian told Letterkenny District Court his client was driving around the town looking for a car park to spend the night when he was stopped.

He said his client was living in his car and had bed covers in the rear when he was stopped.

A subsequent breath test found he had not been under the influence of drink or drugs.

The court was told Daly had now reunited with his wife and his address was given in court as Ashlawn in Letterkenny.

He was fined €100 for having no driving license but a charge of dangerous driving was struck out.