Hermit nun fined €500 over unauthorised development in rural Co Cork

A hermit nun has been fined €500 and ordered to pay another €500 in costs after a judge finalised the case against her for setting up a hermitage without planning permission in a rural part of Co Cork.

Sr Irene Gibson was convicted in December 2019 by Judge James McNulty over a breach of Section 154 of the Planning and Development Act 2000 when establishing the hermitage at Corrin South in Leap.

Judge McNulty adjourned the case against Sr Gibson, a member of the Carmelite Sisters of the Holy Face of Jesus, on a number of occasions to allow her and her colleague, Sr Annemarie Loeman, to find alternative accommodation.

The court previously heard that Cork County Council had received complaints from the public in 2016 about the development, which included a wooden chapel, seven sheds or pods and a two-storey building.

The council’s executive planner Philip O’Sullivan told an earlier hearing that Sr Gibson had continued building after she was refused planning permission.

“If that continues, we will have anarchy in the planning system,” he said.

The nuns came into that hearing with a statue of the Child of Prague which Judge McNulty asked them to remove, saying while he respected all faiths and the right to venerate, court was not a place for holy statues.

Removed buildings

He on Tuesday told Skibbereen District Court that when he last heard the case in September, the council had reported that Sr Gibson had removed a number of pods or sheds from the hermitage.

However, four pods or sheds remained at that stage along with a storage container and a wooden fence, which were in breach of planning regulations.

Margaret Noelle O’Sullivan, solicitor for the council, told the court that officials from the local authority visited the site on Monday and all that remained was the fence. She said the council was keen to finalise the matter and Judge McNulty said he was of a similar view.

The judge was shown photos of the brown fence and said that given it was not “visually offensive nor structurally obtrusive”, he was happy for nature to take its course and allow it to go green so it would no longer be noticeable.

If the council was not happy with such an approach, he said it could make arrangements to remove the fence.

Judge McNulty asked Sr Gibson if she was in a position to pay a penalty. She said she had some money in trust in a bank account from benefactors which she and Sr Loeman were using to restore their current dwelling.

Fully compliant

She said they were using the money given to them by their benefactors to repair the roof and put proper heating in the house they had purchased, which was fully compliant with all planning regulations.

Ms O’Sullivan told the court that the minimum penalty for the breach of planning regulations was a fine of €2,500, save for situations where the defendant could show that they did not have the means to pay such a fine.

Judge McNulty, who was told by Sr Gibson that she was in receipt of some State benefits, said he believed in the circumstances the appropriate penalty was €1,000 and he asked Sr Gibson if she could meet such a demand.

Sr Gibson confirmed that she could make such a payment and was fined €500 and ordered her to pay a further €500 towards the council’s costs before July 27th.

The Carmelite Sisters of the Holy Face of Jesus are not part of the Carmelite Order in Ireland and the Diocese of Cork and Ross has also stated that the two nuns do not belong to any community connected to the Irish Catholic Church.