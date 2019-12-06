Healy Rae brothers get suspended sentences for chip van assault

Two sons of the TD Michael Healy Rae have each been given suspended prison sentences for assaulting an English visitor to Kenmare, Co Kerry during the Christmas period of 2017 .

Jackie Healy Rae (24) was elected to Kerry County Council last May and works as Parliamentary Assistant to his father. He had denied assaulting Kieran James, causing him harm, on December 28th, 2017, on Main Street, Kenmare. He also denied assaulting Mr James at East Park Lane, Kenmare, on the same date.

Kevin Healy-Rae (20), also of Sandymount, Kilgarvan, denied the charge of assault causing harm to the same man on December 28th, 2017 at Main Street, Kenmare.The incident arose when when Mr James and his fiancé Lauren objected to Kevin Healy Rae jumping a long queue at a chip van.

Jackie received eight months suspended while his brother Kevin received a suspended sentence of six months.

Kevin Healy-Rae arriving at Kenmare Court on Friday. Photograph: Don MacMonagle.

A third man, Malachy Scannell (34) of Inchinacoosh, Kilgarvan, a friend of the Healy Rae, was also given a suspended sentence for assaulting Mr James (30) in the early hours of December 28th. He had also denied the charge but also received a six months suspended sentence.

The sentences were handed down by Judge David Waters in Kenmare on Friday morning. He described Jackie Healy Rae as “an enforcer” in his actions on the night and said the main reason they weren’t being jailed was their previous lack of convictions .

When Lauren took issue with Kevin Healy Rae “barging” to the top of the queue, and placing his order at Park Lane, Kenmare, telling him there is a queue, Kevin Healy Rae told her : “This is my town, this is my chip van”, the court heard previously.

He then arrived back with his older brother Jackie and their friend. Mr James was assaulted in two separate locations, the first was a common assault at the chip van in Park Lane. Jackie Healy Rae held him in a headlock so he couldn’t breathe until Mr James friends pleaded with him to let him go.

Moments later, the Healy Raes and their friend “charged” up Main Street after Mr James, where they dealt him multiple blows, the court has been told.

Mr James’ face was almost unrecognisable after the assaults and his face was swollen and pushed to one side and he was taken by ambulance from the scene.

He was left with a broken nose, a chipped tooth and torn shoulder ligament and has had to have a number of nose operations, and his nose may never be fully repaired he has told the court.

Jackie Healy Rae claimed he acted to protect his younger brother — but Judge David Waters rejected this.

Mr Scannell also denied assaulting another man, Cornelius O’Sullivan, and damaging a pair of prescription glasses belonging to Mr O’Sullivan on Main Street.