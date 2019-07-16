Garda (39) pleads guilty to possession of cocaine

A garda was caught in possession of cocaine after he was stopped and searched in Dublin 4, a court has heard.

Michael Garrett (39), with an address at Orchard Lane, Strandhill Road, Sligo pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of cocaine at Tritonville Avenue, Sandymount, Dublin 4 on August 26, 2018 when he appeared before Dublin District Court on Tuesday.

Garda Inspector Michael McNulty from the National Bureau of Criminal Investigation told Judge Patricia Harney that on the date of the offence the garda had been stopped under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

During a search, a bag containing 1.6 grammes of cocaine was found, Inspector McNulty said, adding that it was worth approximately €100.

He told the court the defendant had no prior convictions.

“He has never come to attention in his career dating 15 years in the organisation,” he said.

Defence counsel asked for time for medical reports on the defendant to be prepared, which he said could take some time.

Noting the guilty plea, Judge Harney granted the application and ordered the accused to appear again on November 4 for sentencing.