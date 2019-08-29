Gardaí at loss to know how rape accused entered State, court told

A man with no ties to Ireland and accused of raping a woman in Co Kildare has been denied bail after a court heard gardai were “at a loss” to know how he got into the country.

The 46-year-old was charged with rape of a woman on a date in June 2017 at an house in a Co Kildare town.

He replied “it was not 2017,” after he was charged.

Detective Gerard Moore told Dublin District Court the accused had no ties to the jurisdiction and had been refused leave to enter Ireland in 2004.

He objected to bail citing flight risk.

He said the accused had lived in Ireland for a considerable period of time but has no status here.

He had never engaged with immigration services, Det Moore said.

His passport did not have any stamps for entering Ireland or the UK, he said. “I’m at a loss to say how he came to Ireland.”

Garrett Casey BL said his client was presumed innocent but would spend a lengthy period of time in custody if bail was refused.

He said his clienthad worked in Ireland for three years and was willing to sign on at his local Garda station.

Judge John O’Leary refused bail and remanded the accused in custody to appear in court again on Thursday.

Legal aid was granted.