Four accused of impeding Dublin murder inquiry sent for trial

Four people charged with impeding the investigation into the murder of a Dublin woman 18 months ago have been sent forward for trial at the Circuit Court.

Patricia O’Connor (62) was first reported missing on June 2nd, 2017 and her remains were found along the Military Road in Enniskerry, Co Wicklow on June 10th, 2017.

Her husband Augustine O’Connor (74), of Mill Close, Clasheen, Stamullen, Co Meath; his daughter Louise O’Connor (40), of Lower Gardiner Street, Dublin 1; her ex-partner Keith Johnson (41), of Avonbeg Gardens, Tallaght and Louise’s daughter, Stephanie (20), Lower Gardiner Street, Dublin 1, are all charged with impeding investigation of a murder.

Augustine, Louise and Stephanie O’Connor are all charged with impeding the apprehension of an investigation of a murder at Mountainview Park, Rathfarnham, on May 29th, 2017 contrary to Section 7(1) of the Criminal Law Act, 1997.

Keith Johnson is charged with impeding the apprehension of an investigation of a murder at Woodies DIY in Tallaght and various locations on June 9th, 2017, contrary to Section 7(1) of the Criminal Law Act, 1997.

A solicitor for the Director of Public Prosecutions told Judge Patricia McNamara that the book of evidence was ready to be served. The judge remanded the four on continuing bail to the next sitting of Dublin Circuit Court.